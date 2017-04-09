What’s planned in your area

Here are the latest planning applications from Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport.

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Proposed construction of single-storey extension to roof to form two flats to include raising of exisiting parapet wall, installation of balustrading and extension to existing external fire escape at Fortenoy House, Grand Parade; Starfall Limited.

Baffins: Construction of single-storey double garage to rear at 188 Hayling Avenue; Mr K Millea.

Hilsea: Ground floor rear extensions and conversion of existing ground floor to form four flats with associated refuse and cycling stores at 210-212 London Road; Mr M Perryer.

St Jude: Installation of French doors and balustrade to front balcony at 6 Red Lodge Apartments; Clarence Parade; Mr James Seager.

FAREHAM

Fareham North-West: Proposed five two-storey dwellings following demolition of existing garage at 132 Highlands Road; Mr Kevin Brett.

Locks Heath: Change of use of land from communal landscaping to domestic garden and erection of 1.2m-high boundary fence at 4 Lavender Grove; Miss Hayley Southcott.

Portchester East: Alterations and repairs including refurbishment of existing storage area and conversion of upstairs cupboard to form toilet at Hythe Cottage, 118 Castle Street; Mr Chad Hamlet.

Titchfield: Change of use of ground floor retail unit to two-bedroom flat at 207-209 Segensworth Road; M2 Architecture Limited.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Proposed conversion of loft to form habitable accommodation at 63 Birch Tree Drive; Mr David Hill.

Bedhampton: Modernisation and refurbishment works to showroom along north, south and east elevation, installation of external galvanised plant platform to south elevation and associated new external air conditioning units, and replacement of external lighting at Cambridge Garage; Cambridge Volvo.

Hart Plain: Change of use from public amenity land to enclosure for secure play area, incorporating 1.2m high railings at The Acorn Centre; Mrs Suzanne Stokes.

Bedhampton: Two-storey front extension and replacement bay window at 19 Brookside Road; Mr and Mrs A Brockway.

GOSPORT

Bridgemary North: Construction of two-storey rear/side extension at 58 Fareham Road; Mr Alex Conroy.

Anglesey: Construction of single-storey rear extension to form residential annexe at 95 Clayhall Road; Mr Adrian Piner.

Leesland: Construction of first-floor side extension at 47 Lavinia Road; Ms Frances Thompson.