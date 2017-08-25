What’s planned in your area

PORTSMOUTH
St Jude: Construction of sunken patio with retaining walls and staircase to front garden at 7 Netley Terrace, Southsea: Mr & Mrs Keith and Cathy Griffiths.
St Jude: Proposed construction of ground floor side/rear extension at 42 Duncan Road, Southsea; Mr & Mrs Steve and Emily Baxter.
Cosham: Construction of ground floor extension to restaurant, main entrance and link corridor to five-storey extension to south wing and external services compound at Premier Inn, Binnacle Way; Premier Inn Hotels Ltd.
Copnor: Proposed construction of ground floor extension, external alterations and conversion to form three flats with associated refuse and cycle storage at 266 Chichester Road: Boulevard Property Holdings Ltd.
FAREHAM
Fareham West: Single-storey rear extension at 8 Marlow Close; Mr Rob Hallett
Portchester West: Front porch and first floor side extension with garage roof alterations at 53 The Ridgeway; Mr A Porter
Titchfield: Single-storey side extension and garage conversion at 35 Appleton Road; Mr & Mrs Jones.
Titchfield Common: Single-storey rear extension, rear dormer extension and conversion of rear flat roof dormers to pitched roof dormers at 50 Hunts Pond Road; Mr & Mrs Jacobs.
GOSPORT
Hardway: Retention of pergola at 12 Grafton Close, Gosport; Mr Peter Hovington.
Privett: Proposed construction of front porch, front dormer window and pitched roof over existing garage at 150–152 Privett Road; Mr P Crocker.
Alverstoke: Proposed construction of single-storey side/rear extension at 51 Palmerston Way; Mr & Mrs Cottrell.
HAVANT
Emsworth: Alteration of an existing conservatory to an orangery including two lanterns and one lantern to an existing flat-roofed extension at 9 Beach Road; Mr John Tatchley
St Faiths: Single-storey side extension of the existing property at 12 North Close; Mr Cartwright.
Hayling East: Demolition of garage and construction of a two-storey side extension at 16 Eastoke Avenue; Mr Tomasz Lippke.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.