What’s planned in your area

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of sunken patio with retaining walls and staircase to front garden at 7 Netley Terrace, Southsea: Mr & Mrs Keith and Cathy Griffiths.

St Jude: Proposed construction of ground floor side/rear extension at 42 Duncan Road, Southsea; Mr & Mrs Steve and Emily Baxter.

Cosham: Construction of ground floor extension to restaurant, main entrance and link corridor to five-storey extension to south wing and external services compound at Premier Inn, Binnacle Way; Premier Inn Hotels Ltd.

Copnor: Proposed construction of ground floor extension, external alterations and conversion to form three flats with associated refuse and cycle storage at 266 Chichester Road: Boulevard Property Holdings Ltd.

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Single-storey rear extension at 8 Marlow Close; Mr Rob Hallett

Portchester West: Front porch and first floor side extension with garage roof alterations at 53 The Ridgeway; Mr A Porter

Titchfield: Single-storey side extension and garage conversion at 35 Appleton Road; Mr & Mrs Jones.

Titchfield Common: Single-storey rear extension, rear dormer extension and conversion of rear flat roof dormers to pitched roof dormers at 50 Hunts Pond Road; Mr & Mrs Jacobs.

GOSPORT

Hardway: Retention of pergola at 12 Grafton Close, Gosport; Mr Peter Hovington.

Privett: Proposed construction of front porch, front dormer window and pitched roof over existing garage at 150–152 Privett Road; Mr P Crocker.

Alverstoke: Proposed construction of single-storey side/rear extension at 51 Palmerston Way; Mr & Mrs Cottrell.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Alteration of an existing conservatory to an orangery including two lanterns and one lantern to an existing flat-roofed extension at 9 Beach Road; Mr John Tatchley

St Faiths: Single-storey side extension of the existing property at 12 North Close; Mr Cartwright.

Hayling East: Demolition of garage and construction of a two-storey side extension at 16 Eastoke Avenue; Mr Tomasz Lippke.