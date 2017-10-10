‘Wherever I am in the world I sing praises of city...’

Have your say

SHE’S been all around the world, but now blogger Aimee Binstead has turned her energies to promoting the delights of Portsmouth.

Hilsea-born marketer Aimee Binstead and handyman boyfriend Dave Chadwick have channelled their sense of wanderlust into a career, travelling to 35 countries all while working on the road.

Aimee Binstead and her boyfriend Dave Chadwick Both from Portsmouth

But now they’re home and Aimee has created a video celebrating all that she loves in Portsmouth.

Aimee, 29, said: ‘Dave and I have been travelling for two years but came back to the UK recently for a wedding.

‘It dawned on me that there are many places in my home town that I have ignored and remained undiscovered to me.

‘I decided to learn more about the city and how it’s steeped in naval history. I visited Portchester Castle for the first time.

Aimee Binstead and her boyfriend Dave Chadwick Both from Portsmouth

‘I had no idea that the outside walls were built in 280AD! I also visited the Dockyard, Portsmouth City Museum, South Parade Pier and more.

‘I edited a short video of drone footage, highlighting what I believe are some of the best parts of Portsmouth and posted it on my online blog and on YouTube.

‘I want to showcase the city as a destination for people visiting England.

‘Wherever I am in the world people tell me they want to visit London or Edinburgh and I tell them all about Portsmouth and they find it fascinating.

‘I’m constantly selling the city to people because it’s such a wonderful place to explore.’

Aimee works from her laptop each morning, completing freelance work for various marketing agencies.

The rest of her day is spent exploring exotic areas with boyfriend Dave. Aimee said: ‘I’ve always been an advocate for a nomadic lifestyle.

‘I don’t aspire to own a house or have a car. I want to be constantly on the road and see new places, experiencing things different to what I’m used to.’

As a keen travel blogger, Aimee believes that more can be done to highlight Portsmouth to backpackers and holiday makers.

Aimee said: ‘I think running campaigns through hostelworld and booking.com would put Portsmouth on the radar.

‘We’re close to Brighton and Bournemouth so could form some kind of partnership.

‘Things like Victorious Festival are helping to put us on the map.’

To watch Aimee’s video of Portsmouth attractions, visit youtu.be/txXSMIqaaXw and if you would like to follow Aimee and Dave’s global adventures visit aimeescompass.com.