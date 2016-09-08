Who’s on when at Bestival

Festival goers will be descending on the Isle of Wight in their thousands today for the start of this year’s Bestival.

The annual four-day event will feature popular acts such as Major Lazer, Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul.

Other favourites including DJ Fatboy Slim and indie pop band Bastille will also be appearing.

This year’s festival is spread across six stages and is being held at the Robin Hill Country Park near Newport.

Here is our list of the festival’s best acts and when they are appearing on stage.

And you can also play our interactive swipe game and vote for your favourite acts at this year’s festivals- then find out what everyone else thinks of them...

Main Stage

Friday: Major Lazer, Years and Years, Reggie and Bollie

Saturday: The Cure, Craig David, The Chuckle Brothers

Sunday: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, Bastille

The Big Top

Hot Chip (Tonight)

Katy B (Friday)

Crystal Fighters (Saturday)

The Spaceport

Barely Legal (Friday)

Skream (Saturday)

Fatboy Slim (Sunday)

For more information and the full schedules visit the Bestival website.

Picture Credit: Jason Kay