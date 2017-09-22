Who’s planning to build what near you

Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant and Waterlooville
PORTSMOUTH
St Thomas: Installation of free-standing canopy adjacent to main entrance at Surgery Nuffield Centre in St Michaels Road; University of Portsmouth.
Eastney & Craneswater: Display of three non-illuminated fascia panels; two internally illuminated logo signs, one internally illuminated projecting sign and two non-illuminated wall-mounted panels at site of Savoy Buildings & Savoy Court in South Parade; Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group
Central Southsea: Construction of timber outbuilding at 9 Livingstone Road, Southsea: Mr Lee Peach.
GOSPORT
Lee West: Construction of detached dwellinghouse at 2 Warwick Close; Mr M Lunn.
Construction of extension to car park at land adjacent to control tower, Solent Airport, Daedalus Drive; Fareham Borough Council.
Town: Installation of four piles and new pontoons at Gosport Marina, Mumby Road; Mr Graham Bristowe.
Removal of window and installation of louvred panel and internal air conditioning condenser at 93 High Street; Lenny Tan.
Change of use from dwelling (class C3) to guest house (class C1) at 16 Bury Road; Mr Ray Bezani.
Alverstoke: Construction of garage at Rusholme, 21 Ashburton Road; Mr Michael Donnelly.
FAREHAM
Fareham North: Two storey side extension at 11 Derlyn Road; Mr Collier
Sarisbury: First floor side/rear extension and replacement garage at 19 Spring Road; Mr and Mrs Baker
Titchfield: Garage conversion and provision of new car standing area at 8 Branewick Close; Ms C Jefferson
Stubbington: Attached front garage at 33a Stroud Green Lane; Mr Paul Sayler
Fareham West: Raised rear terrace at 50 Blackbrook Park Avenue; Mr J Hopkins
HAVANT
Hart Plain: Construction of detached single garage in front of exisiting property at 78 Silvester Road; Mr Steve Hills.
Hayling West: Construction of a front porch and canopy, provision of a pitched roof to an existing flat-roofed garage and wetherboard cladding to a first-floor front elevation at 8 Saltmarsh Lane; Mr Bob Hollingworth.
