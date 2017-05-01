Winchester council gives groups £670,000

ORGANISATIONS have received a share of more than £500,000 for the support they give to the community.

In the past 12 months, Winchester City Council has awarded 127 grants to around 99 organisations across the district which covers Whiteley, Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham and Denmead.

The grants ranged from £500 to £168,000 and totalled £670,000.

The groups apply annually for one-off projects, small grants or core funding which assists them with their operating overheads.

Melissa Fletcher, funding and development officer at the council, said: ‘The work being undertaken by these voluntary organisations is a lifeline for many of our residents.

‘They provide vital support services and community activities.’