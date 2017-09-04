Winners announced as News competition to meet top children’s author draws to a close

Have your say

LUCKY readers of The News will meet a bestselling children’s author.

Two pairs of competition entrants are set to meet Cressida Cowell – author of the worldwide hit children’s book series How to Train Your Dragon.

It comes as The News reveals the winners of a competition in partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop.

After their names were picked out of a hat, two pairs of parent-and-child entrants will gain free access to the launch of the author’s new book later this month.

The winners – Isla Brown and her mum Kelly, and Mina Clark and her mum Tricia – will get the chance to meet Cressida as she visits the city later this month.

Entitled The Wizards of Once, Ms Cowell’s new book – based at the magically-adapted Sussex South Downs – will tell the tale of a boy wizard named Xar.

The author-illustrator will appear at the David Russell Theatre at Portsmouth Grammar School on Tuesday, September 26 at 5pm as part of its launch.

Tickets to the event are £12.99 and entitle attendees to a signed copy of the new book.

Manager of The Hayling Island Bookshop, Colin Telford, said: ‘Cressida is a stellar writer who draws top crowds.’

For bookings and more information, contact The Hayling Island Bookshop on 023 9246 6620.