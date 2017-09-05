Winners of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance draw

THE winners of this week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery have been drawn.
Mr W Baldwin in Cowes won £500 while the £150 prize was won by Mrs S Thurtle in Alresford. Mr T Davis in Chandler’s Ford won £100.
Four people won £25.
THE winners of this week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery have been drawn.
Mr W Baldwin in Cowes won £500 while the £150 prize was won by Mrs S Thurtle in Alresford. Mr T Davis in Chandler’s Ford won £100.
Four people won £25.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.