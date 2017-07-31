Search

Winners of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery

THE winners of this week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery have been drawn.

Mr J Prince in Southampton won £150 while Mr R Elliott in Andover won £100.

The winner of £500 wanted to be anonymous.

Four people also won £25.