Woman arrested after mattress set alight in Gosport home

A WOMAN has been arrested after a mattress at a home in Gosport was set alight this morning.

Firefighters from Gosport Fire Station attended the scene at 5.54am this morning in Ferrol Road to reports of a property fire.

The fire was tackled using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

Following the blaze, a 30-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

She is currently in police custody.