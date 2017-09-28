Woman, formerly of Portchester, excited to run in Great South Run

A WOMAN is lacing up her trainers and getting ready to run in a 10-mile race.

Lynne Northcott, who used to live in Portchester, has signed up to the Great South Run as she prepares to race in next year’s London Marathon.

She is looking forward to running with more than 20,000 others next month when the Great South Run is held in Southsea.

Lynne, who moved to London when she went to university in 1997, said: ‘I am on my journey to my first marathon, having got a charity place in London Marathon 2018.

‘I am using the Great South Run as part of my training plan to build up mileage.

‘The charity I am running for is Penny Appeal to help build a deep water well in the Gambia. I need to raise £5,000.’

Lynne said she was keen to be doing the Great South Run as she would be passing a lot of attractions and landmarks she remembered visiting when she was younger.

She added: ‘I am really looking forward to the run because the route covers so many places where I have fond childhood memories. I really do miss living by the sea and can’t wait to run along Clarence Parade as well as run through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.’

To donate to Lynne visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Jogonhijabi.

- ROB JONES