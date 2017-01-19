Woman from Portchester wins new car in hospice lottery draw

A WOMAN from Portchester won a brand new car in a hospice’s lottery draw.

The Naomi House and Jacksplace lottery was able to offer a brand new Citroen C1 to their Christmas raffle thanks to Beals Estate Agents and Richmond Motor Group.

The firms donated the car to the children’s hospice to offer as grand prize in their festive draw.

Katrina Bartram won the prize. She visited Naomi House & Jacksplace last week to collect her prize. She said: ‘I’ve played the lottery for years and years and I try to be involved in general things that are happening. It was a very nice surprise.’

More than 46,000 people played the lottery, an increase on previous years.