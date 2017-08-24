Woman killed in car crash, Gosport man arrested

A WOMAN has died after a car crash on the A32.
The accident happened near the village of Droxford.
Officers were called at 5.05pm yesterday to a collision involving a Mazda and an Audi on the A32 Wickham Road, near Droxford.
The three occupants of the Mazda - two women and a man – were taken to Southampton General Hospital.
A woman from Wiltshire, who was the back-seat passenger of the Mazda, later died.
The male driver and the other female passenger suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old man from Gosport, has been arrested in connection with the collision. He remains in custody.
A road closure was in place in both directions from the junction with Cott Street to the junction with Midlington Hill. The road has now re-opened.
Anyone with information about this collision, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 44170326835, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.