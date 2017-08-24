Woman killed in car crash, Gosport man arrested

Have your say

A WOMAN has died after a car crash on the A32.

The accident happened near the village of Droxford.

Officers were called at 5.05pm yesterday to a collision involving a Mazda and an Audi on the A32 Wickham Road, near Droxford.

The three occupants of the Mazda - two women and a man – were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A woman from Wiltshire, who was the back-seat passenger of the Mazda, later died.

The male driver and the other female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old man from Gosport, has been arrested in connection with the collision. He remains in custody.

A road closure was in place in both directions from the junction with Cott Street to the junction with Midlington Hill. The road has now re-opened.

Anyone with information about this collision, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 44170326835, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.