Woman suffers burns after e-cigarette batteries explode while driving

A woman suffered burns when the batteries for her e-cigarette exploded while she was driving.

The 32-year-old received injuries to her hands and hip when the fire started in her coat pocket and spread to her car, before she threw it out of the window.

Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Fire crews were called when passers-by saw the flaming object on the central reservation, by the Hundred Acres Roundabout in Andover.

Crew manager Alison Stone said: ‘When we arrived we were told about the injured woman who had pulled over in a layby.

‘We dealt with the fire and treated the woman’s injuries.’

The injured woman, who was driving a BMW, was checked over by paramedics.

The incident happened shortly before 5.30pm on May 4.

Paul Channing, station manager for community safety, said: ‘This incident is a reminder of the importance of buying all electrical goods from reputable sellers and to use the correct charger you brought with each item.’

Emma Drackford, communications director of Electrical Safety First said: ‘Batteries should never be stored loose, or kept next to keys, coins or other metal objects.

‘When these type of materials connect with batteries, it may cause them to discharge, posing a real risk of burns and fire.

‘Make sure you keep batteries in their packaging or a protective case to avoid things like this happening to you.’