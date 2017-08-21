Women walking to QA Hospital to raise money for charity

Have your say

WOMEN will be walking 33 miles between two hospitals to raise money.

The group of 40 are fundraising for Kicking Cancer for Charlie – a charity set up by Charlie Harris who has leukaemia.

The seven-year-old, from Hilsea, has been treated for the illness for the last three years but has another three years ahead of him. His charity raises money for other sick kids.

Charlie’s mum Marie organised the walk starting at Southampton General Hospital and ending at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

At the end of the walk, on September 9, there will be a toy donation for the children’s ward at QA Hospital.

Anyone interested in taking part should email kickingC4charlie@gmail.com.