The world’s first pop-up pug pub is coming to Hampshire as Devida Bushrod and her rescue pug Bessie are on a mission to raise money for two Pug welfare groups.

Dee’s plan is to provide a delicious range of food and drinks to pugs and their owners. Pets will be offered special ‘pawsecco’ and dog beer along with gourmet pug treats.

Bessie was a breeding dog at a puppy mill for the first 8-10 years of her life. She was mostly blind when Dee adopted her but she now lives out her retirement with her family in the English countryside. Dee said ‘Since Bessie came into our lives 3 years ago, we’ve really enjoyed meeting other pugs and their owners.’

Dee was inspired by the Guildford Pug Meetup Group who, last month, set up a pop up pug cafe in Guildford. Dee wants to see pug owners mingling while raising money for a good cause.

Dee said: ‘Organising the Pop Up is a fun way to combine a British tradition of enjoying a nice cold beer on a Sunday afternoon, with the joy that pugs always bring all whilst raising some funds for a great cause!’

Dee is currently on the hunt for a Hampshire venue with a fenced garden or courtyard area. The event will be free but tickets for the event will given in hourly slots to ensure safe numbers of attendees and their furry friends.

Dee said: ‘Hampshire has some wonderful pubs in historic locations. We are excited to work with them and offer pugs and their owners an afternoon, with delicious food, good beer and plenty of pug fun!’

All funds raised will benefit The Pug Dog Welfare Group and Homeward Bound Pug Rescue. To book your slot or for more information visit www.popuppugpub.com.