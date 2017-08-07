Worshippers set to stage play on Jesus’s life

WORSHIPPERS will stage their second open-air play in two years about the life of Jesus.

People from churches around Havant will soon unite to perform the story of Jesus’s life and death.

Shining a light on some of the miracles the religious figure is known for, the play – called Jesus in the Park – will take place in Havant Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

The performance will be free to watch and will feature real animals, including a pony for the parable of the good samaritan, as well as sheep and goats.

Director James Burke-Dunsmore, who plays Jesus in the acclaimed Life of Christ – held each year on the Wintershall Estate near Guildford, and in the Passion Play staged in Trafalgar Square each Good Friday – is leading rehearsals after writing a brand new script.

He will play the part of Jesus in all three performances, alongside a cast composed of volunteers from local churches of all denominations.

The Rev Jonathan Jeffery, vicar of Leigh Park and Warren Park, who is taking part, said: ‘We all really enjoyed being part of the Havant Passion Play two years ago and we were very keen to perform and work with James again.

Performances of the play will run on Saturday at midday and 3pm, continuing on Sunday at 3pm.

For more information visit havantpassionplay.co.uk.