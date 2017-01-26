Wreath laying at Portsmouth Charles Dickens museum will mark anniversary

WREATHS will be laid to mark the anniversary of Charles Dickens’ birth.

On February 7 a wreath will be placed at the front door of the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fuller.

After this, at 11am, the museum will be open free of charge and members of the Birthplace branch of the Dickens Fellowship will read extracts from the author’s novels at midday, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Then at midday in Guildhall Square a garland will be placed around the neck of the Charles Dickens statue by Cllr Fuller, following a short speech.

For more information, call Geoffrey Christopher on (023) 9266 4205.