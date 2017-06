FIVE people were stuck on a yacht that ran aground near a busy shipping lane.

The 40ft Kokomo had been halted by the shingle at Bramble Bank, in the Solent, when a police boat attempted to rescue it. But because of the shallow water the Cowes RNLI lifeboat team were called.

Two hours after first getting stuck, the yacht was eventually refloated as the crew were able to winch their boat off the shingle with a rope attached to the anchor.

The call came in on Friday night at around 9.25pm.