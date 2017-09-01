You’re having a laugh! Portsmouth Guildhall to host new two-day Big Mouth Comedy Festival

THERE are big laughs in store for comedy fans as Portsmouth gets a new two-day comedy festival.

The Big Mouth Comedy Festival will take over Portsmouth Guildhall on March 10 and 11 next year.

Andy Parsons

And the first names announced are guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles as they include Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Seann Walsh and Paul Zerdin.

As well as top-class headliners, the weekend promises to feature cabaret-style events, open-mic sessions, ‘best of the Fringe’ preview acts and the crème de la crème of rising, local talent.

Headlining the Saturday night is multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter, Russell Kane. He’s best known as the host of BBC3’s Live at the Electric and his appearances on BBC1’s Live at the Apollo, BBC3’s Unzipped, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Supporting Russell will be Zoe Lyons with her trademark high-energy, brilliantly observed routines. Zoe has won both the Comedian’s Comedy Award and Chortle Best Club Comic.

Sunday night sees a mixed bill of Mock The Week stalwart Andy Parsons, ‘the Lie-In King’ Seann Walsh and America’s Got Talent winner, ventriloquist, Paul Zerdin.

With doors open from midday, Dead Ringers star Jan Ravens, and comedy legends Barry Cryer and Colin Sell are the first daytime acts to be announced.

Andy Grays, chief executive of the Portsmouth Cultural Trust, which runs the venue said: ‘For us, comedy has been a major component of the programme for the Guildhall for many years, and it’s got busier and busier for us.

‘We wanted to do something for ourselves that was maybe a bit more unusual.

‘This comedy festival is going to be something very special and a bit different but people will like it – people will love it.

‘And we’re delighted that James Alderson, who many will know is a local comedian, is helping us program the event and has played a major part in organising it for us.’

Tickets go on sale at 10am today with a range of day, evening, all-day and weekend tickets available costing from £19 to £70. More names are set to be announced over the coming months.

Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk