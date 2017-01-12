Young people in Hampshire can become trainees

YOUNG people with limited qualifications are being encouraged to sign up to a trainee scheme.

Hampshire County Council wants people aged 16 to 24 who are short on qualifications or experience to complete a traineeship to gain confidence and workplace skills.

Councillor Peter Edgar, executive member for education, said: ‘Some people’s abilities don’t shine through in academic exams, but that doesn’t mean they can’t succeed. That’s why we offer other ways to get started on the career ladder.’

For more info, visit hants.gov.uk/yourfuture/youthsupport-careers