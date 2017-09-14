Young volunteers unite to give Pompey academy facilities a refresh

YOUNG volunteers teamed up for a community DIY project.

Youngsters united this week to renovate the Portsmouth Football Club Academy facilities in Gosport.

Drawing to a close today, work took place at the Bay House School playing fields, bringing together the efforts of about a dozen volunteers from across the area – aged between 14 and 24.

As part of the project – organised by Wickes and social enterprise Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) – young people got stuck into painting, installing new walls and placing paving slabs at the site, earning a City and Guilds qualification in the process. Those involved also got the chance to meet Pompey winger Milan Lalkovic, who said: ‘It’s fantastic that young members of the community have come together to help give Portsmouth FC Academy training facilities a refresh.’

Volunteer Chervonne Rosher, 14, said: ‘It was really good fun to be involved. The facilities look very smart now.’