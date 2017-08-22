Youngsters celebrate their favourite book

CHILDREN and staff at a children’s nursery have spent the day celebrating one of their favourite books.

The youngsters from Kiddi Caru day nursery are massive fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar – as part of the company’s annual book week.

The book, written by Eric Carle and published in 1969, inspired the group to dress in green and red, take part in fruit tasting and do caterpillar inspired arts, crafts and music.

In the book, the caterpillar indulges in a variety of food, becoming so hungry that he cocoons – coming out as a beautiful butterfly.

Nursery manager Kate Gracz said: ‘The children love lots of books but The Very Hungry Caterpillar is always a firm favourite and they were very excited about doing a whole week of caterpillar inspired activities.

‘As well as being a great story for introducing numbers and different colours, there are a number of themes in the book that appeal to young children.

‘I think that’s why it is as popular today as when it was first published.’