Youngsters do colour run in the rain to raise money for charity

The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, hosted Rainbow Rush with support from HMS Collingwood to raise money for their centre.

Fin Lyons, who has diplegic cerebal palsy and attends the Rainbow centre, took part in the day and said: ‘I had fun and my favourite part was climbing the mountain bit.’

His mother, Carly, said: ‘It was a fantastic idea despite the weather and its great that they managed to make sure that Fin was still involved.’

Fin’s condition means he has tense muscles and gets spasms frequently.

Carly added: ‘The centre is amazing and without them Fin would not be able to do the stuff he does.’

The event was free to participate in but the children were all asked to fundraise £10 to go towards the centre which currently looks after 60 adults and 55 children.

Organiser Kelly Russell said: ‘The event went amazingly well and has been a huge success despite the weather.

‘At first count we have raised around £2,000.

‘Each and every child had a thoroughly good time and no one let the rain damper their spirits. Every child left with a colourful T-shirt, finishers medal and a great big smile.’

Personal training instructors from HMS Collingwood brought equipment to the event to create the assault course which included a net, and hurdles and also organised the races and took part in throwing paint at the kids.

Kelly said: ‘Without people supporting events like this the centre wouldn’t be able to continue opening its doors.

‘The centre provides a vital service of Conductive Education for children with Cerebral Palsy and adults with neurological conditions.

‘We aim to give all our participants greater independence by developing vital skills such as speech, balance and fine motor skills.’

It was opened by Fareham’s deputy mayor, Councillor Chris Wood.