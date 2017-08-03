Youngsters to raise money

THE NATIONAL Citizenship Service Fareham is holding a fun day at Whiteley Shopping Centre on Thursday August 3 from 10am till 2pm in aid of Age UK.

Among the fun on offer will be a tombola, face painter and a static bike ride.

One NCS Fareham team member said, ‘Our group will be taking it in turns to pedal on the bike throughout the event and shoppers can guess how many miles will have been achieved at the end of the day. The lucky winner who guesses to the nearest mile will win a Hannspree tablet.’

The NCS is a government-backed programme for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The team added: ‘Our group voted to fundraise for Age UK Southampton as the charity provides support to older people.’