Youngsters to rock out at festive music gigs

YOUNG bands will be rocking out at a series of festive gigs and charity shows.

Pupils from The Rock Project Portsmouth, which holds weekly sessions in Fareham and Waterlooville, will perform at the Waterlooville town centre Christmas lights switch-on later this month, before raising funds for two UK-wide charities at a Havant supermarket in December.

Organiser Sam Fry said: ‘Our bands practice all year round, so gigs like this are a great opportunity for them to showcase what they’ve learnt in all of their hours of rehearsals.

‘We’re delighted to have been asked to perform again at the Waterlooville Christmas event, which was a real highlight for us last year.’

About 20 youngsters, aged 12 to 18, will perform two 20-minute sets at the Waterlooville festive event on Saturday from 2.45pm.

Then on Saturday, December 9, they will appear at a fundraising gig for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK, in Tesco, Havant. For details, see therockproject.com