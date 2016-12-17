Your guide to Christmas 2016 in Portsmouth

Whether you’re looking for bus times, shop openings, events in your local area or the best pantomimes to go and see, The News has it all covered.

We’ve put together all the information you need, which can be accessed via the links below.

-----

1) Shop and shopping centre opening times

2) Council offices opening and closing times

3) Bus service changes over Christmas and New Years

4) Train service changes over Christmas and New Years

5) Six stunning Boxing Day walks you can reach from Portsmouth

6) Pantomimes in the Portsmouth area

7) Festive events in the Portsmouth area over the Christmas period

8) Police advice on how to stay safe over Christmas

9) Bin collections and recycling over Christmas and New Years