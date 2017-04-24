Brothers’ charity market is big boost for Rocky

VOLUNTEERS have raised thousands of pounds for good causes across the area.

Brothers Jeremy and Martin Holmes hold a giant charity market in Petersfield’s Festival Hall each Easter.

They said this year was their best ever, raising nearly £2,500 for good causes with the main beneficiary Portsmouth Hospitals’ Rocky Appeal, which is set to receive £1,000.

Jeremy said: ‘We are thrilled and delighted.

‘This is the most raised for the hospital appeal at the Easter market event.

‘A steady stream of Easter Saturday shoppers browsed the 70 stall indoor market, helped by cool but dry weather.

‘Stalls from across the area supported the event with everything from collectables to landscape photography.

‘Money was raised for the hospital appeal from the profit on stall rents, the takings from the book and bric-a-brac stall, the raffle, the café profit and donations.’

Other charities with stalls benefited including the East Petersfield Community Group, Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, The Rowans Hospice and Petersfield Musical Festival.

The Rocky Appeal funds state-of-the-art digital keyhole operating theatres at Cosham’s Queen Alexandra Hospital, the fourth of which is a futuristic robotic theatre costing an ambitious £2.4m.

Jeremy added: ‘This life-saving equipment, able to treat with precision rampant and difficult cancers including lung and prostate, is already in place and of huge benefit to patients throughout the region.

‘However, regular payments from the fund have to be made to secure this amazing new technology at the hospital.’

Surgery will also benefit treatment of neck, bladder and kidney problems, enabling faster recovery times.

Jeremy and Martin also run the Christmas market at the Festival Hall, with a small band of volunteers from friends and family.

The brothers thanked all the stallholders and everyone who helped and supported.

Anyone interested in a stall at future markets call 01730 264802.