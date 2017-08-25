Flower show brings the church and village together

WE’RE really excited that All Saints Church in Catherington will be hosting a Flower, Produce and Handicraft Show tomorrow.

It’s a chance for us all to admire some fantastic exhibits which showcase the range of ability across the village.

This will be the third year that All Saints has organised this wonderful community event, and I’m always amazed by the standard of the entries.

There are categories for every age group and ability – including painting, bakery and crafts, fruit and vegetable growing, photography and more.

The traditional country show tends to focus on the harvest gathered by farmers, and we’ll certainly be celebrating that.

But in this day and age, we think it’s also important to showcase other skills that villagers have, including more artistic and culinary exploits.

There will be prizes for the best flower arrangements, jams and marmalade, crochet and embroidery, watercolours and political caricatures, and photos of family members – among many others.

The children’s categories include competitions to write limericks, bake cakes, design a pizza topping, draw or paint our church, and create a flower arrangement.

There are even baking competitions exclusively for men.

We were delighted last year that many came to admire the exhibits and stayed for the prize-giving at the end.

This year there will be a cup awarded for the best in show, although I’m sure it will be a friendly kind of competition between people who know each other well.

Please come and enjoy the atmosphere of the day. We’ll also be serving delicious teas, coffees and home-made cakes in the hall next to All Saints Church during the afternoon.

The church will be open from 2.30pm to view the entries, for an admission fee of 50p adults, 20p children, or £1.20 for the whole family. The judging will already have taken place by then, and guests are welcome to stay for the announcement of the winners before 5pm.

For me, it’s a great example of how a church can really be at the heart of its local community, helping to bring villagers together and celebrate all we can do.