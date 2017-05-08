Flowers to seascapes – awards for best art works

IT WAS a night of celebration as an art group recognised members’ achievements made over the past year.

Rowlands Castle Painting Society (RCPS)held its prestigious Silver Cup Awards last week.

Members were invited to enter their paintings anonymously into a variety of categories and they then voted for their favourite submissions.

Even new members who entered were rewarded by winning some of the categories.

Terry Devaney, from RCPS, said: ‘A team of members put a lot of energy into organising the evening.

‘Paddy Holmes, patron of the society, very kindly flew over from Italy to present the awards.

‘Thanks go to David Hughes, Gill Dollery, Barbara Woods and others, who helped to make it an excellent event.

‘Ian and Pat Hoper, along with friends Robert and Suzanne Hughes, laid out a superb American buffet, hugely enjoyed by everyone.

‘A lot of the paintings can now be viewed in the forthcoming Spring Exhibition and Sale taking place on the May 20 and 21, at the Parish Hall, Links Lane, Rowlands Castle.’

The winners:

Novice Cup – Maureen Molyneux.

Cotterel Cup (oils) – Peter Gould

Watercolour Cup – Joan Adams

Field Cup – Barbara Wood

Acrylic Cup – Gary Miller and Bob Payne

Pastel Cup – Pat Hoper

Mixed Media Shield – Heather Prime and Ann Webber

Force Cup – Bob Payne

Flower Cup – John Richards

Wildlife Cup – Geoff Casey

Creative Trophy – Hilary Headon

Domestic animal – Jan Robin

Seascape – Bob Payne

Life Study – Keith Roots

The Jennings Wood Trophy – John Richards

For more information about the society, and to find out how to join, go to rowlandscastlepaintingsociety.org.uk.