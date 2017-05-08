Flowers to seascapes – awards for best art works

IT WAS a night of celebration as an art group recognised members’ achievements made over the past year.
Rowlands Castle Painting Society (RCPS)held its prestigious Silver Cup Awards last week.
Members were invited to enter their paintings anonymously into a variety of categories and they then voted for their favourite submissions.
Even new members who entered were rewarded by winning some of the categories.
Terry Devaney, from RCPS, said: ‘A team of members put a lot of energy into organising the evening.
‘Paddy Holmes, patron of the society, very kindly flew over from Italy to present the awards.
‘Thanks go to David Hughes, Gill Dollery, Barbara Woods and others, who helped to make it an excellent event.
‘Ian and Pat Hoper, along with friends Robert and Suzanne Hughes, laid out a superb American buffet, hugely enjoyed by everyone.
‘A lot of the paintings can now be viewed in the forthcoming Spring Exhibition and Sale taking place on the May 20 and 21, at the Parish Hall, Links Lane, Rowlands Castle.’
The winners:
Novice Cup – Maureen Molyneux.
Cotterel Cup (oils) – Peter Gould
Watercolour Cup – Joan Adams
Field Cup – Barbara Wood
Acrylic Cup – Gary Miller and Bob Payne
Pastel Cup – Pat Hoper
Mixed Media Shield – Heather Prime and Ann Webber
Force Cup – Bob Payne
Flower Cup – John Richards
Wildlife Cup – Geoff Casey
Creative Trophy – Hilary Headon
Domestic animal – Jan Robin
Seascape – Bob Payne
Life Study – Keith Roots
The Jennings Wood Trophy – John Richards
For more information about the society, and to find out how to join, go to rowlandscastlepaintingsociety.org.uk.