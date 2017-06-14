People asked for views ahead of electoral ward review in district

PEOPLE in East Hampshire are being asked for their views as part of plans to draw up a new pattern of council wards in the district.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission is holding a consultation on the changes, which aim to make sure each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The number of councillors, currently 44, is not expected to change.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: ‘We’re asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for East Hampshire.

‘As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

‘If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.

‘And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of East Hampshire, then this consultation is for you.

‘Alternatively, if you’re simply interested in the way the council is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say.’

The review is also aiming to make sure the new council wards reflect the interests and identities of communities across East Hampshire.

Prof Mellors added: ‘Residents will have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in October.’

The deadline for the consultation is August 14. Go to lgbce.org.uk.