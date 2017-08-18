Raffle with a 1940s theme

A VINTAGE raffle is taking place on Saturday, September 2 at Willow Lodge, Emsworth, for residents and their families.
The raffle, which will be in aid of the residents’ fund, will be used to purchase items they wish to have in the home.
