1.40PM UPDATE: Power cut in Fareham after explosion at electricity substation

Properties in Fareham have been left without power this afternoon after a fire in the town centre.

Local residents told The News they had heard an explosion near the power station by Hartlands Road.

An eyewitness said they had heard a noise and seen a car ‘go up’ in the air.

Crews from Portchester, Fareham and Southsea Fire Stations have been attending a fire at the station, but the scene has been confirmed safe.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said firefighters were called to a ‘small fire’ just before 12.10pm, and that three cars had been damaged by an explosion.

The fire was put out using a hose reel shortly after 12.45pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks confirmed there has been a power cut in the PO16 area, but have not said how many properties have been affected.

It added that power is likely to be restored by about 2pm.

More details to follow.