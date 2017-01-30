12.45pm UPDATE: 10,000 from Portsmouth area sign petition against Trump visit

MORE than 10,000 people from the Portsmouth area have signed a petition to stop President Donald Trump visiting the UK.

The petition, on the government website, has already attracted 1.2m signatures.

It comes after President Trump revealed controversial rules banning people from some majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Protests are expected to happen across the UK this evening.

At 12.30pm, in the Portsmouth South constituency, 2,389 people had signed the petition while neighbouring Portsmouth North had seen 1,135 people sign.

Fareham had seen the second-highest number of signatures in The News’ catchment area with 1,489 signatures.

A total of 1,216 people had signed it in Gosport while by 9am Havant saw 1,077 people sign the petition.

In the Chichester constituency, 2,047 have signed and 1,327 in Meon Valley.