90-year-old registered blind woman to abseil down Spinnaker Tower

A 90-YEAR-OLD woman who is registered blind will abseil down the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday to support the charity that has helped her.

Betty Richards, from Fareham, is hoping to help raise £1,000 for the Macular Society to help fund more research into curing blindness.

She said: ‘I feel very strongly that more should be done to help research into macular degeneration.

‘Most people think at my age I must be completely mad but I say to them, don’t take any notice of it.’

Betty has previously abseiled from a building in Guildhall Square in aid of Rowans Hospice, as well as Fareham Borough Council’s offices.

For this challenge she will be joined by Tom McInulty, from the Macular Society’s head office.

Betty said: ‘I am not nervous but I am feeling apprehensive. I’ve never done a height like this before.’

Also taking on the Spinnaker’s abseil challenge on Sunday will be George Betteridge from Beresford Road, North End.

The 82-year-old has been busy trying to raise £400 in aid of Parkinson’s UK, in memory of his wife Pauline who passed away after suffering from dementia.

He said: ‘I want to thank everyone on my street who knows me and has donated. I really appreciate it.’