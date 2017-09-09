A century of Daedalus

STAFF at Daedalus will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the site next week.
Next Saturday, Solent Airport is hosting a static aircraft display and fair attractions from 10am-4pm – tickets can be purchased from Ferneham Hall.
