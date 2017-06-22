A marriage of flowers and art at town’s festival

STREETS and buildings of a medieval market town will be adorned with flowers and art this weekend.

Bishop’s Waltham Blooming Art Festival begins tomorrow morning and runs until 4pm on Sunday.

It is a celebration in flowers and art of the rich history of the town.

There are 14 participating venues including four churches, high street shops, The Crown Inn, Bishop’s Waltham Museum and the Jubilee Hall.

Organising committee chairwoman Hazel Roddis said: ‘This is a real community event with many volunteers making a contribution, be they from the town’s churches, local businesses, art groups and classes, local schools or youth groups.

‘There will be something for everyone with a very wide range of artistic work on display and beautiful flower arrangements in the churches, Jubilee Hall and the museum.

‘In addition there will be a Blooming Art treasure hunt for children and a bollard painting design competition.’

The high street will be decorated with bunting created by the art club at Swanmore College, and community groups and schools have created posters which will be put up around the town centre.

Blooming Art has been organised through a partnership of the Bishop’s Waltham Town Team and the Bishop’s Waltham Festival.

The main sponsor for Blooming Art is Shield Veterinary Centre and support has also been provided by Hylands, The Natural Deli and Hampshire County Councillor Rob Humby.

Proceeds from the event, after costs have been covered, will be split among the churches to help support local causes.

On Saturday evening the Bishop’s Waltham Festival is also hosting the Rain or Shine Theatre Company’s 2017 performance of Twelfth Night in the Bishop’s Waltham Palace grounds.

Gates open at 6pm for picnics. Advance tickets are available from Apple Crumble & Kitsch.

For more information e-mail hisa@winchester.gov.u or call 07876 898 099.