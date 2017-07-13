A space for conversation and discussion

‘I HELD our first baby in my arms,’ he said, ‘And I just knew there was more to life.’

What a touching moment I had with a friend recently.

He had had a good job and lived a happy life.

But something about the wonder of holding his first child in his arms caused him and his wife to ask questions about life they had never had before.

The questions began a remarkable journey for the whole family and now he’s a Church of England minister.

Most of us wonder from time to time about the really big questions.

What are we here for? Is there more to life than what we can see and hear and feel?

Perhaps it’s only in the middle of the night or in moments of pain or difficulty.

Perhaps it was years ago but the questions still linger.

What if there was a space where those questions could be asked and talked about?

A safe space for conversation and discussion?

That’s exactly what Alpha is.

Alpha is an 11-week course which gives you the opportunity to talk about life’s big questions.

We have run Alpha in Crofton Parish for many years and have found it to be the most brilliant way for people to make new friends, ask their questions and find out about faith in Jesus for themselves.

More than 27 million people around the world have been on an Alpha course.

The format is always the same: a meal together followed by a brief talk and discussion time in small groups.

The small groups are led by experienced group leaders and offer the opportunity to explore all the unasked questions about life, faith and God that most of us have.

Our next Alpha course starts at 7pm on September 20 in Holy Rood Church.

You will hear more about it between now and then. Anyone can come and everyone will find it a welcoming environment.

If you would like to find out more you can e-mail the church on alpha@croftonparish.org.uk or pop in during office hours.

Like my friend, asking the big questions of life takes us on an amazing journey.

I do hope you’ll join in and #tryalpha.

n HOLY ROOD CHURCH is in Gosport Road, Stubbington.

ST EDMUND’S CHURCH is in Lychgate Green, Stubbington.

For more information visit croftonparish.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to The News’ community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.