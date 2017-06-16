A taste of local, healthy produce for school pupils

SCHOOLCHILDREN had a taste of local produce and what to do with it at food workshops.

The Southern Co-operative funded the workshops for junior school pupils.

At Bishop’s Waltham they were taught about slow-release energy, seasonal eating and food miles by home economist Davina Tibbets, before tucking into some of the local produce on offer in Bishop’s Waltham High Street.

The pupils also got to taste the Local Flavours range at Southern Co-operative, and food donated by Hylands, Stainers and Atkinsons.

Andreea Tudor, community and campaigns co-ordinator for Southern Co-operative, said: ‘The workshops were a great opportunity for pupils to learn about food mileage and where they can buy fresh products locally.

‘The pupils were fantastic on the day, trying new food and sharing their thoughts with us on taste and texture of food.

‘I am hoping that this will give them the enthusiasm and appetite to try local products in the future and encourage their parents to do the same.’

In Denmead, Year 6 pupils learnt about striking the right balance at every meal through a talk by local nutritional therapist Annali Court.

The workshops are part of a wider programme of events and activities undertaken by Winchester City Council’s market towns development officers with the financial support of Southern Co-operative.

The aim is to connect young people with their local town centres, shops and communities.

Cllr Rob Humby, in charge of business partnerships, said: ‘This initiative succeeds in teaching our young people where their food comes from and encourages them, and their parents, to make informed decisions on shopping locally.’

The children have been tasked with designing a new dish using local healthy produce which will appear on the menu of a local restaurant.

Some of the proceeds from sales of each dish will go back to the schools to fund new cookery equipment.