A tasty afternoon tea for all in the mayor’s parlour

A CHARITY tea party will be held with special guests to raise money for young people and cancer sufferers – and all are invited.

The mayor of Fareham, Cllr Connie Hockley, will open up her parlour at the Civic Offices to host an afternoon tea for the public.

Home-made sandwiches, tea, coffee and cakes are on the menu, provided by members of the mayor’s charity committee.

The mayor hosts nine tea parties a year, all of which have a guest speaker.

The next tea party will be held on February 2 and will be attended by BBC Radio Solent presenter Nick Girdler.

All proceeds from admission and the raffle go to the mayor’s chosen charities.

Cllr Hockley added: ‘I think they are a valuable way of the mayor meeting the public. They are a way of opening up the parlour to local people, many of whom treat it as an outing.’

The mayor’s charities for 2016/2017 are Y Services for Young People and Wessex Haven.

Y Services for Young People is a youth charity delivering a range of projects in Fareham.

Founded in 2011, the charity supports young people in facing life’s increasing challenges and pressures.

In 2015, 12,000 young people attended the charity’s projects.

Wessex Haven is a national breast cancer charity which provides a variety of approaches and therapies to help patients deal with the physical and emotional side effects of breast cancer.

The Titchfield centre opened in October 2015 and doesn’t receive any government grant funding. For more information on the charity go to thehaven.org.uk/wessex.

Admission to the tea party is open to all and costs £4. The event begins at 2.30pm and guests can turn up on the day.

For more information about the tea party visit fareham.gov.uk.

