A thank you with all the trimmings to volunteers

A CHRISTMAS lunch was held to thank volunteers at a community centre.

Portchester Community Centre laid on the festive three-course traditional menu with special guest mayor of Fareham, Councillor Connie Hockley, to acknowledge the hard work of the volunteers at the centre this year.

Nearly 50 guests, including regular lunch club members, sat down to pea and ham soup, followed by Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, finishing with classic Christmas puddings and mince pies.

Linda Bentley said: ‘I volunteer because I am retired and enjoy it because it’s sociable.

‘I help wash and prep food at Monday lunch club which is very important to all the members.

‘This one is extra special with decorations, a raffle and Christmas dinner.’

Councillor Hockley said: ‘What a super, super lunch. It is a real privilege to be here.

‘This centre is very dear to my heart as I was heavily involved with the planning.

‘So I would just like to say a massive well done to all the volunteers and everyone who helps out.’

The centre plays an important part within the community as many of the members go several times a week to a variety of classes and clubs.

Dianne Howe, a volunteer and regular attendee, said: ‘This is a good little club and I have been coming for two-and-a-half-years.

‘They do an awful lot for the community and I have made lots of friends.

‘What do people do when they lose their husbands and wives? This is the perfect place to come.’

The event was sponsored by homecare company Right at Home, run by Joe Morgan, who also volunteers at the centre.

After the lunch there was a performance from a singer while the guests danced to festive classics.

