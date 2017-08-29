Action over travellers

A COUNCIL is taking action after travellers set up camp on green space opposite a church.

Fareham Borough Council has begun proceedings to remove them from the space opposite Holy Rood Church in Stubbington. The group arrived at the site on Saturday evening.

A spokeswoman for the council apologised for the ‘inconvenience’.

She said: ‘We must follow a set procedure to obtain the necessary authority from the courts to order them to leave the site. Once the travellers have moved on we will review our access procedures to see if security can be improved without impacting the accessibility of the open space for our residents.’

