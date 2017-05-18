Alfie’s a great sport as he takes on triathlon challenge

A SCHOOLBOY is gearing up to raise money for his school – by doing a mini triathlon.

Alfie Clifton, 10, from Fareham, is taking part in the Sprint Triathlon, which will see him swim, cycle and run to raise money for music equipment for his classmates at Wallisdean School, in Fareham.

He’ll also be donating some of the money he raises to Fareham Gymnastics Club.

His proud mum Rachel said: ‘The school asked all the children to come up with fundraising ideas for new music equipment.

‘All the children were given £1 to get their fundraising going and Alfie used his pound to sponsor himself in the triathlon.

‘Alfie has been doing gymnastics for five years and is now helping to raise funds to build a purpose-built gymnasium.

‘He is nervous about it as he has never done a triathlon before and isn’t a strong swimmer.

‘But he is excited as well as he knows he can do it.’

Alfie has been training hard for the event, which takes place at Fareham Leisure Centre, on Sunday.

The adult triathlon starts at 7am when competitors take to the pool to complete a 400m swim.

This will be followed by a 19km bike ride and five kilometre cross-country run.

It is the eighth time the adult event has taken place but only the second time the under-16s’ triathlon has taken place.

The junior triathlon, which forms part of the Triathlon England South Central Series, will start at 1pm and see youngsters conquer varying distances depending on their age.

So far Alfie is half-way towards his £300 fundraising target. To sponsor him, go to gofundme.com/3pwag9k.

For the first time, this year’s race will form part of the Everyone Active’s South East Triathlon Championship,

There is still time to sign up for the triathlon. Call 01329 233652 or go to everyoneactive.com/fareham-triathlon.

