Appeal for Fareham man wanted on recall to prison

POLICE are appealing to track down a man wanted on recall to prison for breach of his licence.

Coppers are looking for Terrance Mark Day, who lives at Trinity Street in Fareham.

The 25-year-old has links to Southampton, Andover and Basingstoke as well as in Poole and Bournemouth.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and three distinctive tattoos.

One on his right arm says 'Tyler RIP 2005', another on his right wrist reads 'Tyler' and a third on his left forearm reads 'Lacey.'

Anyone with any information on Day's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.