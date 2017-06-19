Search

Armed forces flag raised at airfield

Cllr Sean Woodward and Lieutenant Commander Tug Wilson at Daedalus with the Armed Forces Day flag

THE ARMED Forces Flag has been raised for the first time at an airfield.

The flag raising at Daedalus, in Lee-on-the-Solent, marks the beginning of celebrations taking place around the country ahead of Armed Forces Day on June 24.

Cllr Seán Woodward said: ‘It’s an honour to be part of this inaugural flag raising ceremony at Solent Airport at Daedalus.

‘By flying the Armed Forces Flag we acknowledge the outstanding contribution made by all of our armed forces – past, present and future. Daedalus has a long military history, playing its part in both the First and Second world wars.’

