Arsonists destroy van in industrial estate fire

A HUNT has started to find a gang of arsonists who torched a van over the weekend.

The vehicle was set ablaze in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Fort Fareham Industrial Estate.

Firefighters from Fareham were alerted to the incident at 4.41am.

A single crew from their station went and tried to save the burning Transit van.

But upon arriving a spokesman from the fire service said the vehicle was ‘well alight’. Officers used two breathing apparatus and a high-pressure water hose while quelling the flames.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to stop the fire from destroying the van.

‘It was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire,’ a spokesman added.

He said that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and is now under investigation.