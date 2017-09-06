Bag appeal is launched

Have your say

UNWANTED clothes and bric-a-brac can be transformed into life-saving research, thanks to an annual appeal.

The British Heart Foundation’s initiative – the Great British Bag-athon – encourages people to fill bags with clothes, shoes, toys, books, CDs or DVDs and drop them off at their nearest store.

Dawn Saunders from the Fareham Cardiac Group has been delivering dozens of bags to the shop in West Street.

She said: ‘This is a really great appeal for people to get behind.

‘We’re encouraging as many people as possible to get involved with the scheme.’

The Great British Bag-athon will run throughout the month.

For more information on Fareham Cardiac Support, call John Willis on 01329 310187.