Beauty and the Beast duo visit Fareham

TWO Disney characters made a special appearance at a shopping centre.

Beauty and the Beast became Fareham Shopping Centre’s guests greeting families and posing for photos.

The enchanted duo also sat down to dinner with 10 competition winners.

The lucky children dined with the fairy-tale characters and indulged in a free meal at Three Joes Sourdough Pizza.

Mike Taylor, centre manager of Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘We are so pleased the Eat and Greet event was a success and the famous characters made our shoppers experience that extra special.

‘Keep your eyes peeled for more events coming soon.’

For more information please visit the website farehamshopping.com.