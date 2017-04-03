Bishop’s Waltham schools to be upgraded in multi-million pound project

A MULTI-MILLION expansion plan for two schools has been approved.

Bishops Waltham Infant and Junior Schools are set to be transformed as part of a £3.6m project that will see the construction of classroom extensions to boost the numbers of students.

The project was given the backing by Hampshire County Council last month.

Work on the project is set to get underway from this summer and is hoped to be completed by the start of the 2018/19 academic year.

Ginene Riches, headteacher of the infant school said that she was ‘delighted’ by the forthcoming project and anticipated that it would provide a big boost for the two schools.

She said: ‘We are very excited about this project as we enter a new phase for the school.

‘We are very pleased with the designs and can’t wait for work to get underway.’

The council approached the facilities about the project due to the town being continuously targeted for new housing and both schools needed a boost in numbers.

The project will see a single-storey three-classroom extension added to the infant school, increasing its capacity from 180 to 270 pupils and the junior school will benefit from a two-storey two-classroom to boost numbers from 240 to 360 pupils.

Additional toilets, staff rooms, storage facilities and car parking spaces are part of the plans for the two schools.

A new footpath from Free Street into the junior school is also planned as part of the development.

Mrs Riches added: ‘The project is a welcome boost as we were oversubscribed and with a number of houses being built in the area, we need to grow in order to accommodate more children.

‘The project won’t affect our operations that much but the library will have limited access. Most of the work that would inconvenience us is set to be completed during the school holidays.’

The infant school hasn’t been modified since it was built back in 1988 and the junior school hasn’t had any structural improvements since 2003.

Funds for the project will be split between the local authority and a contribution from developers building homes in the area.