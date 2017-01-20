Britten-Norman continue to object to plans for IFA2 interconnector

PROPOSALS for a new £500m interconnector at an airfield have been criticised by an aviation manufacturer.

Britten-Norman, which rents hangars at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent is continuing to object to National Grid’s plans for the IFA2 at the site.

The plans, which are due to be decided at a meeting on Monday, involve putting a 22m-high converter station on the site and connecting it to France via subsea cables.

Britten-Norman previously objected to the proposals due to concerns that the airfield would be effected.

This led to the publication of a consultant report into the effect on the airfield which found that the proposals would not have an ‘adverse effect on the airfield.’

However, Britten-Norman are continuing to object, saying that the studies do not deliver ‘full mitigation’ of the risks.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Britten-Norman operates in the aerospace industry which is both highly regulated and extremely safety conscious.

‘The studies undertaken by National Grid are helpful in highlighting some of the potential risks but at present do not in themselves propose solutions to deliver full mitigation of the risks.’

A decision on the plans will be made on Monday.